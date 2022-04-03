Dash Market Cap Reaches $1.44 Billion (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC on exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $349.87 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dash has traded up 11.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00014065 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005552 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000718 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00024634 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $344.59 or 0.00743950 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,649,797 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

