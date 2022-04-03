Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CAO Sells $44,620.52 in Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CAO William Severance sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $44,620.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William Severance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, William Severance sold 10,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $263,000.00.

Datto stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. Datto Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.10, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.16 million. Research analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Datto during the fourth quarter worth about $742,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Datto by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Datto by 258.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after buying an additional 207,300 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Datto during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Datto during the third quarter worth about $1,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Datto (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

