Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

PLAY has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.91.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.63. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 49.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 150.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

