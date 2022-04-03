Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Raymond James

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

PLAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.91.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

PLAY stock opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.63. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 49.75%. The firm had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,728,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $35,378,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,205,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,216,000 after buying an additional 859,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,656,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,024,000 after buying an additional 714,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.