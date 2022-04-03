Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Davide Campari-Milano from €16.00 ($17.58) to €13.50 ($14.84) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €13.10 ($14.40) to €12.10 ($13.30) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.19) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €10.80 ($11.87) to €9.50 ($10.44) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.56.

DVDCF opened at $11.40 on Thursday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile (Get Rating)

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Davide Campari-Milano (DVDCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.