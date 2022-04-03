Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) PT Raised to €12.55 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to €12.55 ($13.79) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €13.10 ($14.40) to €12.10 ($13.30) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.30 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €14.00 ($15.38) to €12.50 ($13.74) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.56.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Shares of DVDCF opened at $11.40 on Friday. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $15.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.