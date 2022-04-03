Davidson Trust Co. Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,308,879,000 after buying an additional 389,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after buying an additional 433,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,382,385,000 after buying an additional 372,867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,701,000 after buying an additional 190,411 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.83.

HD opened at $301.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $311.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $335.12 and a 200-day moving average of $361.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.40 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

