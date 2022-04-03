Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.59 and last traded at $10.59. Approximately 2,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 231,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30.
In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 43,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $619,297.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.