Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.59 and last traded at $10.59. Approximately 2,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 231,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 43,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $619,297.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.