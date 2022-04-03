DEEPSPACE Achieves Market Cap of $9.10 Million (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $9.10 million and $138,816.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00049691 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,492.35 or 0.07505411 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,560.20 or 1.00062629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00046831 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

