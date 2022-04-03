Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.80 and last traded at $33.80. Approximately 632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 597,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.17.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.84.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 597.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $676,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 9,491 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $329,527.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,133 shares of company stock worth $2,074,983 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

