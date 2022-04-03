Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Trading 4.4% Higher

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.67. 80,627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,049,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 164.16 and a beta of 1.87.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

