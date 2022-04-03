Desjardins Increases AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target to C$10.75

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGF Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGFMF opened at $5.44 on Friday. AGF Management has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

