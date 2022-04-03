Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Receives $9.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

In other news, CEO Ric Fulop purchased 128,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $525,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 498.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 515.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DM remained flat at $$4.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,213,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976,970. Desktop Metal has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $15.70. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63.

About Desktop Metal (Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.