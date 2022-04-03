Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Receives $9.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital upgraded Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In related news, CEO Ric Fulop purchased 128,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $525,708.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 7.6% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 12.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 5.0% in the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 44,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 522,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 13.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DM remained flat at $$4.74 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,213,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976,970. Desktop Metal has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $15.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.39.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

