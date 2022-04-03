Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $428.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $410.00 to $428.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $435.28.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $367.44 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $278.00 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.36.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

