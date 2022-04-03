Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target to $28.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.58.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average of $24.52. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,291,750. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 19,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 32,133 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth $230,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

