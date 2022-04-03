Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Price Target to €3.30

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €2.90 ($3.19) to €3.30 ($3.63) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CAIXY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €3.10 ($3.41) to €2.65 ($2.91) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup raised shares of CaixaBank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised shares of CaixaBank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CaixaBank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of CaixaBank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €3.40 ($3.74) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.39.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

CaixaBank stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. CaixaBank has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.