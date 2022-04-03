Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Stratec (ETR:SBS) a €154.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €154.00 ($169.23) price objective on Stratec (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €144.00 ($158.24) price target on shares of Stratec in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Stratec alerts:

Shares of SBS stock opened at €123.20 ($135.38) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €110.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is €123.29. Stratec has a 12 month low of €94.20 ($103.52) and a 12 month high of €147.40 ($161.98). The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 32.42.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.