Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Plans Dividend of $0.67

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.6704 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of DTEGY stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DTEGY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.