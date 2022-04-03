Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Short Interest Up 27.0% in March

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 24,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $192.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.30 and a 200 day moving average of $191.89. The company has a market capitalization of $620.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.03. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 1-year low of $157.75 and a 1-year high of $234.84.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.06 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 40.73%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 166 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.30, for a total transaction of $31,091.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula R. Meyer sold 500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $98,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 963 shares of company stock valued at $185,220 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 57.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

