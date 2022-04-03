Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives $147.37 Average PT from Brokerages

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.37.

Several research firms have weighed in on FANG. TD Securities raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,479,840 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FANG opened at $138.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.31. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.85.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

About Diamondback Energy (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

