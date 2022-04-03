DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “DICE Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “
Shares of DICE opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 26.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DICE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $40.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,592,000. Northpond Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,343,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,129,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,627,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,941,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DICE Therapeutics Company Profile
