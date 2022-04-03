DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $156.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Shares of DKS opened at $101.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $78.17 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.12.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 14.05%.

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $538,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $4,057,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,051 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,681. 30.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,423,000 after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 356.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,099 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 23,507 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 355.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods (Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

