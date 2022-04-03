DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Shares Gap Up to $2.50

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 2.50, but opened at 2.95. DiDi Global shares last traded at 3.08, with a volume of 868,555 shares.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DiDi Global in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 5.93.

DiDi Global ( NYSE:DIDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.17 by -6.31. The business had revenue of 7.46 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIDI. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of DiDi Global by 204.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DiDi Global by 233.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

