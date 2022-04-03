Digitex (DGTX) Trading Down 34.8% Over Last Week

Digitex (DGTX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Digitex coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Digitex has a total market cap of $234,773.98 and $129,911.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digitex has traded down 34.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Digitex Coin Profile

Digitex (DGTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 2,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

