Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

DIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.20.

NYSE DIN opened at $75.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.20. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $61.38 and a one year high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,548,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,303,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

