Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DIISY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 7th

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.7376 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of DIISY stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIISY. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 336 ($4.40) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 340 ($4.45) to GBX 335 ($4.39) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays cut Direct Line Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.94.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.