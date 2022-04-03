Distribution Finance Capital (LON:DFCH) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Distribution Finance Capital (LON:DFCH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 81 ($1.06) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 76.47% from the stock’s previous close.

DFCH stock opened at GBX 45.90 ($0.60) on Friday. Distribution Finance Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 64.61 ($0.85). The firm has a market cap of £82.33 million and a P/E ratio of -6.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 46.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 51.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc operates as a specialized finance company in the United Kingdom. The company offers working capital funding solutions to dealers and manufacturers. It engages in asset based lending; asset finance and leasing; commercial lending; and invoice finance activities.

