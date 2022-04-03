Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) will report sales of $31.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Docebo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.80 million and the lowest is $31.30 million. Docebo posted sales of $21.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docebo will report full year sales of $146.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.90 million to $151.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $195.63 million, with estimates ranging from $183.70 million to $208.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Docebo.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DCBO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. CIBC reduced their target price on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Docebo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

Shares of Docebo stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.91. 35,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.17 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.02. Docebo has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $92.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 32.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 67.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 177.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 4.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Docebo (DCBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.