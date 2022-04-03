Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DCBO shares. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 51,209 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Docebo by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Docebo by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.17 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.22. Docebo has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $92.75.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.46 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Docebo will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

