Dock One Day Trading Volume Tops $15.31 Million (DOCK)

Dock (DOCK) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Dock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a market cap of $37.34 million and approximately $15.31 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dock alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.89 or 0.00296616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00038492 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00108571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 749,306,599 coins. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official website is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.