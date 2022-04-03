Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$79.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DOL. Desjardins raised shares of Dollarama from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollarama from a market perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$61.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$73.09.

DOL stock opened at C$72.42 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$52.22 and a 12 month high of C$73.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$66.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.34. The stock has a market cap of C$21.21 billion and a PE ratio of 36.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

In other news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total value of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

