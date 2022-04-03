Domino’s Pizza Group plc (DPUKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 7th

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1569 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

OTCMKTS DPUKY opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. Domino’s Pizza Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DPUKY shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 425 ($5.57) to GBX 410 ($5.37) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

