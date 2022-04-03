Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DCI has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.67.

DCI opened at $52.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.06. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,569,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,192,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,803,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,890 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 690.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 713,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after purchasing an additional 623,258 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 727.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 641,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,043,000 after purchasing an additional 564,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

