DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.8% over the last three years.

NYSE DSL opened at $14.63 on Friday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $4,680,000.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.

