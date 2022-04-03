DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) CEO Purchases $457,571.44 in Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) CEO Mark Zagorski acquired 17,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.64 per share, for a total transaction of $457,571.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DV opened at $25.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.13 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 446.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 970.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.47.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

