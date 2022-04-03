Douglas J. Flint Buys 9,618 Shares of Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) Stock

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 9,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £20,582.52 ($26,961.65).
Shares of ABDN stock opened at GBX 213.90 ($2.80) on Friday. Abrdn PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 164.80 ($2.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 300.40 ($3.94). The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The company has a market capitalization of £4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 217.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 237.49.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. Abrdn’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32%.
About Abrdn (Get Rating)
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
