Douglas J. Flint Buys 9,618 Shares of Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) Stock

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 9,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £20,582.52 ($26,961.65).

Shares of ABDN stock opened at GBX 213.90 ($2.80) on Friday. Abrdn PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 164.80 ($2.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 300.40 ($3.94). The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The company has a market capitalization of £4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 217.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 237.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. Abrdn’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABDN shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 210 ($2.75) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abrdn in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.95) target price on shares of Abrdn in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut Abrdn to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.73) to GBX 260 ($3.41) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.55) to GBX 225 ($2.95) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abrdn currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 259.38 ($3.40).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

