Driver Group plc (LON:DRV) Insider Peter Collini Acquires 18,500 Shares

Driver Group plc (LON:DRV – Get Rating) insider Peter Collini purchased 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £4,995 ($6,543.10).

LON:DRV opened at GBX 30 ($0.39) on Friday. Driver Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 24.88 ($0.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 71.49 ($0.94). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.65 million and a P/E ratio of 14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 41.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 49.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Driver Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries worldwide. The company offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning expert, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, commercial advice/management, commercial and contract, delay analysis, pre-contract, project management, building information modelling, and training and seminar services.

