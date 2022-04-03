Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in MAG Silver by 147.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 62,938 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $16.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 209.65 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $24.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities assumed coverage on MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

MAG Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.