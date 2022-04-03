Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in MAG Silver by 147.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 62,938 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $16.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 209.65 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $24.13.
MAG Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MAG Silver (MAG)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.