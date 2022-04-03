Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.6% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.9% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,223 shares of company stock worth $6,180,911. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WM opened at $159.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.70 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.00. The firm has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.88.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

