Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Buys 174 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. HSBC cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.86.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE opened at $133.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

