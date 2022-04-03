Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 705 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 743,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in NICE by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in NICE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NICE by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE opened at $223.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 76.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.98. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $199.32 and a 1-year high of $319.88.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.66 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. NICE’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NICE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

