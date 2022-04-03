Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 11,642 Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,642 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth $1,280,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

NYSE:BBD opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0028 per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 7.32%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBD. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays began coverage on Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

About Banco Bradesco (Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand, time, and savings deposits; mutual funds; a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury, foreign exchange, corporate finance and investment banking, and hedge and working capital financing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.