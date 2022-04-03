Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,770 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,377 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.56 and a 200 day moving average of $67.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $54.25 and a 12-month high of $79.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HDB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

About HDFC Bank (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.