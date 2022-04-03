Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PHG opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average of $37.74. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.72). Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.9641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ING Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($38.46) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($35.71) to €31.00 ($34.07) in a report on Monday, March 28th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

