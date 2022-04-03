Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) PT Lowered to $34.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DCT. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

DCT stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -238.00, a PEG ratio of 35.41 and a beta of -0.41.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.57 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,595,250. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

