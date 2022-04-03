Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) PT Lowered to $34.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on DCT. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.
DCT stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -238.00, a PEG ratio of 35.41 and a beta of -0.41.
In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,595,250. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
