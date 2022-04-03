Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Market Capitalization Reaches $10.88 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00049907 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,563.86 or 0.07561520 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,234.31 or 1.00218097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00048120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00054577 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.