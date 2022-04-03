Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives cut its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Duke Realty were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRE. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 513.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the third quarter worth $45,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

NYSE:DRE opened at $59.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.72. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $42.38 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

