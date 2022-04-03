Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) COO Sells $725,280.00 in Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $725,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Maxwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $585,000.00.

Shares of BROS opened at $56.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.70 million. Dutch Bros’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BROS shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $2,522,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $842,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $7,798,000.

Dutch Bros Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

