Dynamic (DYN) Trading Down 6.3% Over Last Week

Dynamic (DYN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dynamic has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $222.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,149.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.55 or 0.07596005 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.61 or 0.00274347 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.06 or 0.00821365 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00103240 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013100 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007637 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.50 or 0.00466965 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.38 or 0.00382191 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.